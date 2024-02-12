UNITED Liberal Party (ULP) president Sakwiba Sikota has announced that the Edgar Lungu-led opposition alliance will be called United Kwacha Alliance (UKA). Meanwhile, Golden Progressive Party leader Jackson Silavwe has urged government to have a dialogue with the Barotse Royal Establishment which will resolve issues surrounding Barotseland. Speaking during the opposition alliance media briefing, Sunday, Sikota said the Registrar of Societies should not have any difficulties with registering the United Kwacha Alliance. “Following our last press conference, we’ve had a lot of encouragement from across the country from various groupings of people and political parties. We’d like to thank all those supporting us and to assure them that we won’t let them down. We’re going to carry on with what…...



