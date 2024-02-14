MINISTRY of Agriculture, agriculture department director Dr Chizumba Shepande says government has distributed fall armyworm chemicals to all the 116 districts in a bid to fight the outbreak. Dr Shepande has disclosed that the percentage of infested fields has now increased to 24 percent, countrywide. Meanwhile, Dr Shepande has expressed optimism that the country will record above normal harvest this year despite some provinces recording prolonged dry spells. Last month, the Ministry of Agriculture revealed that the country was sitting at 14.8 percent in terms of infestation levels of fall armyworms since the outbreak last year. In an interview, Monday, Dr Shepande said Central Province had the highest infestation levels of fall armyworms at 42 percent. “Currently, from the latest…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.