A 27-YEAR-OLD Lusaka man has died after getting flung out of a convertible vehicle during a road traffic accident along Kafue Road. In a statement, Sunday, Deputy Police Spokesperson Danny Mwale stated that Peter Nyongani hit himself against the road surface near Baobab School along Kafue road and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Lilayi Family Clinic. Mwale stated that the driver and the other passenger identified as Omega Mwango, 24 of Lilayi Estates, survived with minor injuries and were treated at the same clinic and later discharged. “Police recorded a fatal Road Traffic Accident in which one person identified as Peter Nyongani aged 27 of Libala South in Lusaka was thrown out through the convertible roof and hit himself…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.