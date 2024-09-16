EIGHT junkies, including a 13-year-old boy, have been committed to the High Court for trial in a matter in which they are charged with aggravated robbery. The eight told Lusaka Resident Magistrate Kigan Litiya on Thursday that they understood the charge. Magistrate Litiya then informed Luckson Tembo and others that they could not take plea because the offence of aggravated robbery which they were charged with was tried by the High Court. The prosecution immediately informed the court that they were in receipt of certificate of committal to the High Court from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Magistrate Litiya committed Tembo and others to the High Court to undergo trial. It is alleged that Tembo, 19, and others of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.