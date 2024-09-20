ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis says Article 52 (6) of the Constitution has potential to disrupt the electoral process because it is subject to abuse by candidates, as seen in past elections. And Zaloumis says there is a need to address the gaps identified in the Constitution and other electoral laws. Meanwhile, Zaloumis has announced that the Commission has appointed Rabbison Chongo to lead the Electoral Reform Technical Committee (ERTC) in spearheading the electoral reform process. Speaking during the orientation of the ERTC on provincial stakeholder engagement meetings scheduled for September 30, 2024, Zaloumis noted that in instances where Article 52 (6) had been successfully invoked, the Commission has had no choice but to cancel nominations and...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.