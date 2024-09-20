HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says the recent raid at the Office of the Commissioner for Refugees by the Anti-Terrorism Centre was conducted in national security interest. Asked about reports that some staff members, including Commissioner for Refugees Prosper Ng’andu, had been detained after the raid, Mwiimbu said he could not give details on security issues. The Anti-Terrorism Centre on Monday raided the Commission for Refugees Office where they ground operations to a halt in order to carry out a search at the premises. Sources have revealed that some senior officials in the Commission for Refugees Office are being investigated for facilitating illegal entry of some foreigners with questionable backgrounds. Officers from the Anti-Terrorism Centre, which is...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.