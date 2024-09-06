AIRTEL Networks Zambia Plc has announced that it will revise its Airtel Money tariff effective September 7, 2024. According to Airtel, the adjustments are in compliance with Gazette No. 764 (2024) of the Bank of Zambia on prohibition against unwarranted charges and fees on electronic money services. According to a circular, Airtel Money Transfer charges to other networks and wallets have been reduced, while withdrawal charges for amounts over K1000 up to K5000 have been increased by K5. “Airtel Money Transfers to Other Networks & Wallets. Amount range (ZMW) Above K500 to K1000, old charge K20.00, levy K0.50 total K20.50. New tariffs including levy K15.0. Above K1000 to K3000, old charge K30.00, levy K0.80 total K30.80. New tariffs including levy...



