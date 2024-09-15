FORMER president Edgar Lungu says President Hakainde Hichilema’s ignorance of the Zambian Constitution can be very destructive and has potential to set the country on fire. And Lungu says President Hichilema’s reckless pronouncement gives credence to talks that government is contemplating extending the Presidential term from five to seven years. On Friday, President Hichilema said some lacunae in the Constitution could lead to a situation where Zambia could have no general election for eight or nine years. “The Constitution remains an important document for our identity as a people. The country has, however, failed to reach a consensus on this very important national document over many years. As a country, we still need to reform our Constitutional order to ensure...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.