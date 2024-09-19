THE Economic and Financial Crimes Court on Tuesday heard that Archbishop Alick Banda came into possession of a Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) vehicle just a day after it was owned by Mulopa Kaunda. This came to light during the ongoing case in which former ZRA Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda, along with former ZRA Director of Administration Callistus Kaoma, faces 22 counts of willfully failing to comply with procedures in disposing of 22 used ZRA motor vehicles, as well as abuse of authority. During continued trial before Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya on Tuesday, Sizwan Luhana, 42, an Assistant Manager at the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA), testified about his involvement in identifying vehicle ownership records related to ZRA. “On August 30,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.