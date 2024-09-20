AFTER slipping two places during the July edition of the Coca Cola FIFA rankings, the Zambia National Men’s Soccer Team has dropped one more step on the latest rankings to occupy 93rd position from 92nd at global level. According to the latest rankings unveiled by FIFA, the Chipolopolo have also dropped to 20th in Africa, below Angola, Benin, and Uganda who are ranked 17th, 18th and 19th respectively. The latest ranking, released by FIFA reflects Zambia’s underwhelming performance during the September 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, where they recorded mixed results against Ivory Coast and Sierra Leone. The Chipolopolo were stunned 2-0 by African Champions Ivory Coast before they edged Sierra Leone to a 3-2 beating in Group...



