ZESCO says it acknowledges, with regret, that some of its customers, particularly those in Lusaka, have experienced extended power outages of about 20 hours. The utility explains that this is because it has had to institute emergency load management to achieve network stability. In a statement, Zesco Spokesperson Matongo Maumbi said the company anticipated a significant power supply shortfall due to, among other factors, the commencement of annual plant maintenance by Maamba Energy. “In our power supply update of Monday, 26th August 2024, we anticipated a significant power supply shortfall arising from among other factors the commencement of annual plant maintenance by Maamba Energy today, Tuesday, 27 August 2024 leading to the unavailability of 150 Megawatts on the national grid...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.