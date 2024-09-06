ZESCO Board Chairperson Vickson Ncube says the Rooftop Solar Solutions Financing for Zesco employees is part of the power utility’s plan to promote renewable energy. Zesco has introduced an in-house personal loan facility for solar rooftop solutions, exclusively for its employees. In a memo, Zesco stated that the scheme, which is in collaboration with Kiyona Energy Limited, has the opportunity to secure reliable residential power through solar rooftop solutions at a reduced loan rate. “We are pleased to announce the introduction of Rooftop Solar Solutions Financing, an in-house personal loan facility exclusively for ZESCO employees. This initiative, in partnership with Kiyona Energy Limited (KEL), a subsidiary of ZESCO Limited, offers employees the opportunity to secure reliable residential power through solar...