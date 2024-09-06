ZESCO Board Chairperson Vickson Ncube says the Rooftop Solar Solutions Financing for Zesco employees is part of the power utility’s plan to promote renewable energy. Zesco has introduced an in-house personal loan facility for solar rooftop solutions, exclusively for its employees. In a memo, Zesco stated that the scheme, which is in collaboration with Kiyona Energy Limited, has the opportunity to secure reliable residential power through solar rooftop solutions at a reduced loan rate. “We are pleased to announce the introduction of Rooftop Solar Solutions Financing, an in-house personal loan facility exclusively for ZESCO employees. This initiative, in partnership with Kiyona Energy Limited (KEL), a subsidiary of ZESCO Limited, offers employees the opportunity to secure reliable residential power through solar...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.