How many opportunities to say WOW does a person get in their lifetime? It’s a philosophical question with a unique answer for everyone. But participants in the new 1xBet promo have a reason to exclaim WOW every day—at least because it’s about the WOW promo! The reliable bookmaker can’t guarantee a win for everyone, but exciting new experiences await all participants in this grand promotion.

As part of it, every participant has the chance to win valuable prizes and a grand prize of $3,000! To do so, meet a few simple conditions:

• Log in or sign up on the 1xBet platform.

• Confirm your participation on the promo page.

• Place sports bets of at least $2 until September 29.

Each bet earns players promo slips, with no limit on the number of predictions. The more you bet, the higher your chances of winning. The number of slips per bet is calculated as follows:

+$2 – 1 slip

+$5 – 5 slips

+$7 – 10 slips

+$10 – 15 slips

+$15 – 20 slips

+$20 – 30 slips

+$30 – 50 slips

+$50 – 80 slips

Participants are already anticipating the prize draw on October 3. Promo winners will definitely remember this day!

What awaits them?

The list of prizes is as follows:

• 10 players will each receive 100 bonus points for new bets on 1xBet

• The second prize winner will win an iPhone 14 Pro smartphone

• The main winner will take home a cash prize of $3,000!

As you can see, there’s plenty to compete for! If you’re not yet a 1xBet client, now is the perfect time to join and double your chances of winning with an exclusive welcome bonus. Every new player of the reliable bookmaker can receive a 300 % bonus of up to 6 300 ZMW, then use the extra funds to place more bets than the competition.

Don’t miss the benefits—join the promo and make this fall truly WOW with 1xBet!