Former Works and Supply Minister Sylvia Chalikosa addresses journalists at the Ministry of National Development and Planning during the tour of the renovated and newly constructed office block in Lusaka July 18, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER works and supply minister Sylvia Chalikosa says there’s more to look forward to if PF is given another chance to govern because they are a tested political party with tangible results. And Chalikosa has urged the UPND government to assemble great minds from past regimes who can advise them. Commenting on the prevailing economic challenges in an interview, Sunday, Chalikosa said she was not seeing any hope in the UPND government. “The rate at which we are going with the current UPND, we are not seeing any light at the end of the tunnel. This is because they are not seeing to partner with people who can truly give advice from the perspective of experience. Everything that PF has…...