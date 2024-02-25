FORMER president Edgar Lungu says students may ask President Hakainde Hichilema to cut down on his trips if government insists that it can’t increase meal allowances further due to limited resources. And Lungu has insisted on the need for school feeding programmes where applicable, saying learners may have freedom, but they would not be able to understand anything if they are hungry. Meanwhile, Zambia National Students Union Secretary General Isaiah Mambwe says higher learning institutions lack autonomy and academic freedoms. Speaking when ZANASU and a delegation of Danish students paid a courtesy call on him, Friday evening, Lungu said students and government must dialogue in order for things to work. “I’m surprised that you’re craving for student participation in decision...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.