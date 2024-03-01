THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested and charged Kamuchanga Ward six PF Councillor in Mufulira, Paul Chileshe, for corrupt practices involving K35, 000. In a statement, Friday, ACC Head of Corporate Communications Timothy Moono said Chileshe corruptly solicited K35, 000 from Bishop Josephat Bwalya, a member of the Ward Development Committee (WDC), as a reward for having helped him to get a loan of K186, 000.00 from the Constituency Development Fund. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged Paul Chileshe, a Councilor for Ward six of Kamuchanga in Mufulira, for corrupt practices involving K35, 000.00. Paul Chileshe, 41, of house No. X 46 Kamuchanga Extension in Mufulira, has been charged with one count of Corrupt Practices with a Private Body,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.