MULTICHOICE Zambia has announced that it will implement an upward price adjustment on its DSTV and GOtv packages effective April 1, 2024, a move which has infuriated its subscribers. Multichoice disclosed, in a press release, that its DStv Premium package will be adjusted to K1,420 from K1,200, while the Compact Plus package will be increased to K920 from K770. Further, the Compact package will increase from K520 to K610. Meanwhile, GOtv Supa+ will increase to K610 from K520, while GOtv Supa will increase to K375 from K300 and GOtv Max will increase to K300 from K255. “Dear subscriber, please note that Multichoice will implement a price adjustment on its DSTV and GOtv packages effective 1st April, 2024 as below: DSTV...



