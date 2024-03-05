THE Food Reserve Agency (FRA) says it is selling a K50 bag of maize at K330 in Livingstone, Southern Province. Commenting on a letter from the Livingstone District Commissioner Eunice Nawa which indicated that FRA would be selling a bag of maize at K300, Monday, the Agency’s Executive Director Mwansa Chamatete clarified that the actual price is K330. “It’s not just happening in Livingstone. They have resolved it with the provincial office. The price is K330 but you see there is something which the Provincial Coordinator for Southern Province was told to clarify. They have sorted it out in the house within there. It was a mistake for them to write K300, it’s actually K330. They have resolved it within...



