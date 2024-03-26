PAMBASHE PF member of parliament Ronald Chitotela says it will be premature for Zambians to celebrate the agreement to restructure the country’s over $3 billion Eurobond debt until they see the results in the 2025 national budget. But President Hakainde Hichilema has thanked Zambians for their patience throughout the negotiations, saying the country can now look forward to a bright future. Meanwhile, British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley says the agreement is a major achievement for Zambia and has applauded all those involved in clinching it. Yesterday, the Zambia External Bondholder Steering Committee disclosed that it has reached a conclusive agreement with the Government of Zambia on restructuring of the country’s over $3 billion Eurobond debt. In a statement,...



