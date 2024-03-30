QUEENS Butchery director Gilbert Haamwela says he has lost products worth K10,000 due to load shedding which goes beyond the eight-hour window as stipulated by Zesco. And Mika Meats Alick Nkhata 2 butchery manager Musiyalike Mwangelwa has appealed to government to reduce the load shedding hours. But a welder in Lusaka’s Kalingalinga area says he is happy with the current schedule because that area only gets load shedded in the night. In an interview, Haamwela said he had lost butchery products worth K10,000 due to load shedding, and lamented that the hours were exceeding the eight hours which Zesco announced. “One of our shops in S.O.S, you will find that power goes around 08:00 and is restored between 18 and...



