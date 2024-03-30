THE Task Force on Illegal Fuel Vending has arrested 13 people in Lusaka for illegal fuel dealings, further seizing 6,090 litres of fuel worth over K188,000. The team, comprising law enforcement agencies and security wings facilitated by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) and led by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), also seized a total sum of K25,825 in cash, four pumps, two bicycles, three cell phones among others. In a joint statement, Saturday, DEC public relations officer Mwenge Mulenga said the arrests were made following an operation conducted on suspected illegal fuel vending sites in and around Lusaka. “The Task Force on Illegal Fuel Vending, comprising law enforcement agencies and security wings, facilitated by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) and...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.