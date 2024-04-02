SOCIALIST Party National Youth Chairperson Kelvin Kaunda has challenged the UPND government to publicly release signed documents proving that the debt has indeed been restructured. Recently, Vice-President Mutale Nalumango said the UPND deserved credit for maintaining the dollar – Kwacha exchange rate within the same range as when the party took office. Commenting on this, in an interview, Thursday, Kaunda said from his party’s perspective, the UPND government had not accomplished anything. “From where we stand, there is nothing that has been done. Even this debt restructuring, they are just deceiving the masses of our people. Ask them to show you the document which has been signed to the effect that the debt has been restructured other than the statement...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.