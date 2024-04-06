INFORMATION and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa on Thursday engaged in a dramatic verbal squabble with Citizens First president Harry Kalaba. When Kalaba featured on Hot FM’s “The Hot Seat’’ programme on Thursday, Mweetwa called the station on air and accused the opposition leader of trying to mislead the public. Kalaba, who is former foreign affairs minister, had earlier stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was an extension of the Ministry of Justice because of the absence of a substantive Minister. “For four months, the Ministry has been vacant. It is now a department. It is very sad for Zambia because surely a Foreign Affairs Ministry has now become the department of the Ministry of Justice. That’s what it means....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.