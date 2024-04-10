HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says there will be legal challenges if United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) goes ahead to hold a rally without police approval. And Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says anyone planning to proceed with the UKA rally will be arrested. Recently, Kafue Police declined UKA’s notice to hold a rally in the town, citing security concerns, but on Monday, UKA Chairperson Sakwiba Sikota revealed that the alliance would go ahead with the rally slated for April 13. However in an interview, Tuesday, Mwiimbu said the alliance needed to be registered first before it could hold a rally. “How do they want to hold a rally when they are not registered? How do they apply? That’s...



