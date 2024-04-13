CABINET has approved the upward adjustment of hiring fees for all Zambia National Service equipment under the Land Development Branch. And Cabinet has also transfered and reverted the management of Southdowns Airport and Mbala Airport to the Zambia Airforce. Meanwhile, Cabinet has approved the appointment of a seven member Board of the National Mental Health Council (NMHC). In a statement, Friday, chief government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa stated that the Cabinet meeting which was convened on Monday, April 8, 2024, agreed to an upward adjustment in the rates of hiring assorted ZNS equipment under the Land Development Branch. “The President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, called for the 7th Cabinet Meeting in the Year 2024, on Monday, 8th...



