ZESCO Limited has reinstated the eight-hour load shedding schedule across Lusaka effective April 15, 2024. In a statement, Sunday, Zesco Limited Spokesperson Matongo Maumbi stated that the decision followed challenges identified with the previous staggered schedule. “Due to valuable feedback from our customers, Zesco Limited is reinstating an 8-hour load shedding schedule to enhance stability and predictability in power management across Lusaka, effective 15th April, 2024. This decision follows challenges identified with the previous staggered schedule, and the corporation is committed to refining our approach to better serve customers. The corporation extends its gratitude to all Zesco customers, including those in industrial, commercial, and agricultural sectors, for their patience and understanding as we implement these necessary adjustments. Zesco is continuously...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.