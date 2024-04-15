SEVENTH Day Adventist (SDA) Church Copperbelt Conference president Dr Webster Chabe says he sees some people being one term leaders. And Dr Chabe says there is a serious crisis induced by drought which President Hakainde Hichilema and his Cabinet must avert. Meanwhile, President Hichilema says he sometimes asks his wife Mutinta whether Zambians are listening to what he says and appreciating what he is doing. Speaking at Mindolo SDA church in Kitwe, Saturday, Dr Chabe said a number of political leaders were disappointing. “Unfortunately, a number of our political leaders disappoint us. And if you are here listening, do not be one of them. Go back to those who chose you, to sit with them; what are the issues? One...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.