THE Zambezi River Authority says there is a possibility of recording the lowest lake inflow for Lake Kariba in 2024. In a statement, Friday, ZRA Chief Executive Officer Munyarazi Munodawafa stated that as at April 12, 2024, Zesco Limited and Zimbabwe Power Company had utilised a combined total of 5.35 billion cubic meters from the 16 billion cubic meters allocated for power generation operations at Kariba. “The Zambezi River Authority hereby announces that, a joint technical committee meeting was held earlier today between the executives of Zesco limited, Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) and the authority to review the hydrological outlook for Kariba the review took into account the below normal performance of the 2023/2024 rainfall season. In that regard, the...



