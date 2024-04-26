POLICE Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says people should not try officers accused of corruption in public, stressing that the due process of the law must be allowed to take its course. On Monday, the Anti-Corruption Commission arrested Sergeant Susan Yuyi of the Zambia Police Service and charged her with Abuse of Authority of Office and Corrupt Practices involving K50,000. Commenting on this development, in an interview, Hamoonga said one cannot determine whether the officer is corrupt or not until the courts of law deliver a verdict. “I think first of all, such a matter like that one is going to court, which the officer will have to defend herself and ACC [will need to] adduce the evidence relating to that. So...



