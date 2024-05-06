ZICA president Yande Mwenye says there is need to employ qualified accountants in constituencies to avoid abuse of government resources in view of the increased CDF allocation. Last month, the Ministry of Finance and National Planning revealed that it recently conducted an internal audit on the utilisation of school grants in 182 schools, countrywide, which revealed elements of abuse. The ministry disclosed that its audit revealed abuse amounting to K13,356,459.47, with cases relating to management failure totalling K62,884,168.78. During a Public Discussion Forum organised by News Diggers, on Zambia’s Debt, Mwenye said ZiCA wanted accountants to manage CDF in constituencies. Questioned on allegations that ZiCA was selective in disciplining erring accountants, she responded that some accountants were not ZiCA members,...



