FORMER health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says his pursuit for leadership in the PF remains unabated, adding that he will contest the presidency during the general conference. And Dr Chilufya says the current recruitment of health workers is commendable, although insufficient to drive the agenda of universal health coverage. Meanwhile, Dr Chilufya says it was a very reckless decision to suspend the servicing of equipment at the Cancer Diseases Hospital before refurbishing the facility. Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV’s COSTA programme, Sunday, Dr Chilufya said PF needed to first put its house in order before seeking alliance partners. “I am a member of parliament representing the people of Mansa Central on the PF ticket and I remain as such. And for...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.