LABOUR Commissioner Givens Muntengwa says the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) should follow the law in the manner they will offload tollgate workers by ensuring redundancy packages are given. And Muntengwa says the Unions can negotiate with the employer for a better package. Recently, the Zambia Union of Financial Institutions and Allied Workers said about 150 workers at Katuba, Manyumbi and Kafulafuta tollgates would be declared redundant once the Road Development Agency took over tolling operations from the NRFA. Commenting on this in an interview, Muntengwa said the Commission had not received the redundancy notification from NRFA yet. “I can confirm that we have not received the notification from NRFA. They need to avail the list of those to be...



