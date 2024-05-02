FORMER vice-president Enock Kavindele says while he feels sorry for former First Lady Esther Lungu, her husband needs to explain how, as a candidate who couldn’t even afford to pay for his nomination, he became a billionaire. And PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda says the former first family is fighting for their properties because they sweated for them. He adds that the same properties are basic compared to what even people from Katondo Street have built. On Tuesday, Esther said she was not guilty of any of the offences for which she was appearing before the Financial Crimes Court. She also wondered which other former First Lady had ever suffered as much as she was currently suffering. And in...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.