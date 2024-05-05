PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he will cancel all the large land titles that the Patriotic Front issued to their friends. And President Hichilema says individuals volunteering in various professions will receive priority during the next recruitment exercise. Speaking during a public rally in Kasempa District, Friday, President Hichilema reiterated his government’s commitment to resolving land and mine disputes outside of the courts. “We understand issues going on here. Issues of disputes over land, mines, we don’t do business in court. When we return to Lusaka, I’ve asked the Minister of Mines, the Minister of Lands and also anyone else will bring in their cabinet office to end land wrangles, mine wrangles so that we can start doing mining here in...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.