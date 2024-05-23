DESPITE us talking, people do the opposite; the line has been drawn, we must deliver, President Hakainde Hichilema told government officials yesterday. And President Hichilema says he now wants to know who benefited from the $1.2 billion loan for the construction of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway, considering that no road works were actually done. During the swearing-in ceremony for the Accountant General Sandy Manza, Controller of Internal Audit Ringo Zulu, and Ministry of Commerce, Trade, and Industry Permanent Secretary Crusivia Hichikumba, Wednesday, President Hichilema emphasised that those appointed must deliver without fail. “Let’s not rush to pay for workshops. Let’s pay for desks because when the kid sits on that desk, that kid will pass, get a job or do...



