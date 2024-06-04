YOUTH, Sport and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu says government has repossessed some tankers from oil marketing companies that were not adhering to the payment agreement plan. In an interview, Nkandu said government had started the process of giving the tankers to credible oil marketing companies that would honour their agreements. “The model of business is that we should know if these beneficiaries don’t have that technical know-how of managing the tankers. What we did was to look for incubators, oil marketing companies, who understand this business so that they manage these tankers on behalf of the beneficiaries. For example, if you’re a beneficiary and we’ve given you a tanker, you’ve never used this tanker before, we’ll give you an incubator...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.