ACTING Minister of Health Chipoka Mulenga says as the country faces drought, it’s important for citizens to desist from throwing away any excess food but instead safely save it for another day. Mulenga also notes that children are at a higher risk of malnutrition and mortality arising from food borne diseases. Speaking during the commemoration of World Food Safety Day, under the theme “Food safety: Prepare for the unexpected” Friday, Mulenga emphasised the need for citizens not to be wasteful. “A very nice takeaway from the song, and I was listening to it, and the message I got in addition to what the moderator was talking about, they are talking about responsible use of food. We cook more than we...



