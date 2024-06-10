WHEN you were being employed, you were employed to work in offices, all of a sudden, the public service believes that you can’t concentrate in the office, it ends today, says Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa. Kangwa says from now on, any workshops will be held from government buildings and savings from this will be channeled towards solar equipment. He has also asked service commissions to ensure that recruitments reflect national unity. Meanwhile, Kangwa has encouraged all civil servants to be vigilant by reporting any acts of corruption to stipulated authorities. Addressing the media, Friday, Kangwa cancelled unnecessary workshops in the civil service. “We are also going to stop unnecessary workshops, we are going to ensure that public service...



