YANGO Country Manager Kabanda Chewe has called on the police to urgently investigate the matter concerning a 30-year-old Yango driver who was found dead in Lusaka’s Makeni area. In a statement, Monday, Chewe urged Yango drivers to use the safety features on Yango App for driver safety which included a conflict safety button for drivers. “This is really sad and disheartening. We commiserate with the wife and family of the deceased. We wish to use this platform to re-echo that we have many valuable safety features on the App for driver safety, including a conflict safety button for drivers and in-app calls between drivers and support centre. As planned, Yango will continue increasing our demands for rider’s profile to further...