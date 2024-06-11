YANGO Country Manager Kabanda Chewe has called on the police to urgently investigate the matter concerning a 30-year-old Yango driver who was found dead in Lusaka’s Makeni area. In a statement, Monday, Chewe urged Yango drivers to use the safety features on Yango App for driver safety which included a conflict safety button for drivers. “This is really sad and disheartening. We commiserate with the wife and family of the deceased. We wish to use this platform to re-echo that we have many valuable safety features on the App for driver safety, including a conflict safety button for drivers and in-app calls between drivers and support centre. As planned, Yango will continue increasing our demands for rider’s profile to further...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.