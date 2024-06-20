Kalabo Central UPND MP, Chinga Miyutu, wept in Parliament on Tuesday after Energy Minister, Peter Kapala, described Kalabo as a rural constituency. Miyutu got emotional after Kapala disclosed that the government had no plans to construct a filling station in his constituency due to shifts in policies that saw government disengaging from financing, procuring and constructing rural filling stations and other petroleum infrastructure. During questions for oral answer, Miyutu asked whether the government had any plans to facilitate the construction of a fuel filling station in Kalabo District and if so, when the plans would be implemented. In response, Kapala said the government would roll out a framework which would clearly spell out investment incentives which would call for private...



