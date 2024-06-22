PETAUKE Central Independent member of parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda yesterday appeared before the Chipata Magistrates’ Court for a mention on charges of aggravated robbery and attempted murder. In a statement, Friday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Banda’s case would be referred to the High Court, which had the jurisdiction to preside over such offences. He said Banda had been remanded in a correctional facility in Chipata in the meantime. “Today (Friday), Honourable Jay Banda, Member of Parliament for Petauke, appeared at the Chipata Magistrate Court for mention in relation to two serious cases: aggravated robbery and attempted murder. Following the court proceedings, Mr. Banda has been remanded in a correctional facility in Chipata. His case will be referred to the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.