VICE-President Mutale Nalumango says public service workers will be required to write exams before being promoted. And Vice-President Nalumango says ‘boma ilanganepo (government should do something about it)’ is a seriously retrogressive attitude. Speaking when she officiated at the 2024 African Public Service Day celebrations, Sunday, Vice-President Nalumango said undertaking exams before promotion would ensure only the most deserving were considered. “Government appreciates the role management development institutions play in developing the necessary capacities in the public service for improved service delivery. In this regard, progress has been made to re-introduce mandatory examinations for public service workers at the national institute for public administration and the Chalimbana local government institute. The examinations will be undertaken upon entry into public service...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.