SHIWANG’ANDU PF member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo says the UPND government’s strategy of exporting maize in order to start importing it is illogical. In a follow up question after acting Commerce and Trade Minister Elias Mubanga presented a ministerial statement on government’s measures to mitigate escalating commodity prices, Friday, Kampyongo wondered if citizens should still trust government after earlier assuring them that the country had enough maize. “Honourable minister, in your heart of hearts of hearts, would you say, now that you’ve said that you are going to import 660,000 metric tonnes, would you say there was logic and the people of Zambia should be able to still trust you even when you are assured them that they were food...



