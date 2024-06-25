THE Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) has urged citizens to desist from molesting or killing stray animals, and instead report such incidents to the nearest authority. The Department has also advised tourists to refrain from disembarking from their vehicles while viewing animals, as they risk being attacked and killed. In a statement, Monday, Department of National Parks and Wildlife Director Dominic Chiinda noted that the proximity of agricultural fields to wildlife protected areas had contributed to increased human-wildlife conflicts. “The government of the Republic of Zambia, through the Ministry of Tourism and the Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) in particular, wishes to inform the general public that, we have noticed with great concern the worrisome manner...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.