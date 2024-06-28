PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says there is need to jointly invest in energy generation projects that will improve energy security within the region. And Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi says there are talks to construct a pipeline that will transport different fuel products from Zambia to Mozambique. Speaking during a press briefing, Thursday, President Hichilema said trade investment was important to driving economic development in Africa. “Trade investment is very important to us in this region in order to drive our economic development in various sectors. We thank the President and his team for allowing us to have access to the energy surplus they have in Mozambique. Citizens are aware that we have an energy shortage as a consequential effect of the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.