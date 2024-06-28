[THE fact] that this chap can have the audacity to ask for six million hectares of land means he thinks you are very stupid people, who don’t recognise what you have, says Bob Sichinga. The former commerce minister says the Vietnamese investor, Viet-Zam, should have been dismissed with the impunity he deserves because Zambians can also borrow funds and utilise the country’s resources. Viet-Zam Diversified Development Corporation Limited recently proposed to implement a rice farming project in Northern, Luapula and Muchinga Provinces on over six million hectares of land over a period of 99 years or more. While presenting the project proposals to Luapula chiefs, Wednesday, Project Investor Van Trong Tuy said the total investment capital was $72 billion and...



