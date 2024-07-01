POLICE in Lusaka have killed four criminals armed with an AK-47 assault rifle who were planning to stage a robbery at Libala’s Interland Puma filling station. In a statement, Monday, Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said the incident happened on Sunday. “Police thwarted a robbery at Interland Puma filling station in Lusaka’s Libala area and shot dead four criminals who were armed with an AK-47 assault rifle. This happened on June 30, 2024 around 19:00 hours. Concerned members of the public tipped Police officers that there were criminals who were about to stage a robbery at Interland Puma filling station. Officers from the Anti-Robbery Crack Squad Unit rushed to the scene where they found a tinted unregistered white...



