PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says politics should not take precedence as government works to feed those who have been affected by the drought. And House of Chiefs Chairperson Chief Chisunka has assured President Hichilema that he is not alone in the fight against the effects of drought. Speaking when he officiated at the Bene Mukuni Traditional ceremony, Saturday, President Hichilema said it was time the country worked together, irrespective of political affiliation. “There is nothing better than a platform of unity as we work to deliver development in all our provinces of our country. We know countries that are going through instability and we know the cost and the price of instability. This country should not even think an inch about...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.