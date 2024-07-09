HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo says her ministry has seen an upsurge in respiratory infections due to the cool and dry weather. And Masebo says the country recorded 4,770 Covid-19 cases between January and June 2024. Addressing the media, Monday, Masebo disclosed that over the last four weeks, 373 samples were collected from Influenza surveillance sites in Chipata, Livingstone, Lusaka, Nakonde, Ndola and Solwezi, of which 35 tested positive for Influenza. “During this time of the year when the weather is cool and dry, it is expected to see an increase in respiratory infections. As a result, our surveillance and disease intelligence wings under the Ministry of Health continue to conduct routine surveillance of diseases of public health significance. Further, we...



