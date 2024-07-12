THE Anti-Corruption Commission has urged citizens to report all cases of suspected corruption, assuring that there is enough legislation to protect whistleblowers and their family members. And Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) has noted that the current legislation needs to be amended so that there can be some monetary incentives for whistleblowers. Speaking during the commemoration of the African Anti-Corruption Day, Thursday, ACC Director General Thom Shamakamba said there was need to reflect on the importance of whistleblowers. “The Anti-Corruption Commission joins the rest of the African Countries in the commemoration of the 8th Edition of the African Anti-Corruption Day under the theme: ‘Effective Whistleblower Protection Mechanism: A Critical Tool in the Fight Against Corruption’. On this day, Africa stands together...